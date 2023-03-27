CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.59. 1,724,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $108.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.