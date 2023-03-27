Dai (DAI) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $99.49 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,431,285,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

