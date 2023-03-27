Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.75 on Monday. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

