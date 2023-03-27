Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.