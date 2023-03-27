DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $236.94 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00005823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $236.94 million and $2.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00335402 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,062.14 or 0.26234837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010246 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.