Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 81.9% in March

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

ATDS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.