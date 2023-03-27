Decred Price Hits $20.31 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Decred has a market capitalization of $301.23 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.31 or 0.00074743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00150644 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 668.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,833,643 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

