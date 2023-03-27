DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $561.25 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00329293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000645 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

