Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,066 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,880,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $464,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

