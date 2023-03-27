Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,847 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 468,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,006. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.