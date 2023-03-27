Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 272 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

