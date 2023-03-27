Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $38.58. 1,664,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

