Delta Investment Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 586,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.