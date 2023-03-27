Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.52. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $48.44.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

