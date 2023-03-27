Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.72. The company had a trading volume of 207,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,087. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.04 and its 200 day moving average is $365.69.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.