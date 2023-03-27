Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 4,076 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BSEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.