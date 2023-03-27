Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,903. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

