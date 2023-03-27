Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Down 93.8% in March

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 194,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 9.1 %
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
