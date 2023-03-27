Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,197 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of DB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,148,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

