Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €19.11 ($20.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.90.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

