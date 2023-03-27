DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DBRG opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

