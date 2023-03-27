Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Down 2.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $292.92 and last traded at $293.43. Approximately 30,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 135,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

