Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. 278,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,284,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
