DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.54. DISH Network shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1,125,961 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

DISH Network Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter worth $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

