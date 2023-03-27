Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 203,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 152,754 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,190,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 837,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DISA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,711. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

