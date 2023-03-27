Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 27th (NASDAQ:DISTU)

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DISTU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 27th. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DISTU opened at $10.29 on Monday. Distoken Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jian Zhang bought 545,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,270,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,700,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

