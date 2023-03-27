Dogecoin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.65 billion and $417.63 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00331012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008897 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

