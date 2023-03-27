Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.07. The stock had a trading volume of 449,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

