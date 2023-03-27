Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after buying an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

