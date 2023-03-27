Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of analysts have commented on BROS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE:BROS opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $52,319,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after buying an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

