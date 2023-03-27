Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %

DT opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 391.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,853,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.