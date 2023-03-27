East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $64.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.