ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECNCF. CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.