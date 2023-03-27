Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.33. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 617,822 shares traded.
EXK has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
