Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.33. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 617,822 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 210,064 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.