Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the February 28th total of 197,300 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ENSC remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Monday. 337,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, Director Bob G. Gower bought 90,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $44,240.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,222,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,114.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
