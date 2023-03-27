EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $278.50 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.19.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

