Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 164 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 149 ($1.83) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.22% from the company’s current price.

Equals Group Stock Up 11.1 %

LON:EQLS traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.41. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.89 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The company has a market cap of £163.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.43.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

