Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 164 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 149 ($1.83) to GBX 164 ($2.01) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.22% from the company’s current price.
Equals Group Stock Up 11.1 %
LON:EQLS traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.41. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.89 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The company has a market cap of £163.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.43.
About Equals Group
