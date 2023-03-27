Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $689.06. 101,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.20. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

