Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $4.73

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.58. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 393,804 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.