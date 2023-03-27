Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Ethereum has a market cap of $213.01 billion and $6.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,740.65 or 0.06354056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017601 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

