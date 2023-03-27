Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 213,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 169,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

