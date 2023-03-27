Evercore ISI Lowers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $66.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.82. 272,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,298. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

