Evercore ISI Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $59.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.78.

Trupanion Trading Down 6.9 %

Trupanion stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.75. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,627. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,116,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

