Everdome 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.61 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $23.62 million and $2.61 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

