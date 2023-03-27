Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 84,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

