FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.68.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $217.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.57. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

