Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

