Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBI opened at $22.76 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.