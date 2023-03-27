Financial Review: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecopetrol and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $31.89 billion 0.62 $6.69 billion $3.81 2.52 EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.41 $7.76 billion $13.21 7.99

EOG Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecopetrol. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ecopetrol and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 20.85% 24.92% 9.14% EOG Resources 30.19% 34.95% 20.44%

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ecopetrol pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecopetrol and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 3 0 0 2.00 EOG Resources 0 4 16 1 2.86

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $152.45, suggesting a potential upside of 44.52%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Ecopetrol on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

