First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,163,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

First American Financial stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.